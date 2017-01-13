David Modell, son of former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell, has died

David Modell (l) and Art Modell (r) (Photo: TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Image)

David Modell, who served as President of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2004, passed away early Friday afternoon after battling cancer for almost two years, according to the Baltimore Ravens website.

He was 55.

According to the news release, he served as President of the Baltimore Ravens from the team’s beginning in 1996, through the Super Bowl XXXV championship in 2000 and continued in that capacity until 2004. From the selection of the team name and colors, to the move to M&T Bank Stadium in 1998, to the hiring of Brian Billick, David coordinated the efforts as team president.

Former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell, who died Sept. 6, 2012, owned the Cleveland Browns for 35 years and then created the Baltimore Ravens, which he owned for nine years.

He took over the Browns in 1961.

