Gonzaga University (Photo: Gonzaga University)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - No. 7 South Carolina takes on No. 7 Gonzaga University in this Saturday's Final Four Matchup.

Gonzaga University? How do you say that, anyway?

A South Carolina TV station took to the streets to find out what what Gamecock fans think. As they found out, they're a little unclear of the exact pronunciation. You can see their results above.

© 2017 WLTX-TV