Jeff Tortorea, President Lost Pond Construction

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Medina Apartment Fire 6:30am - Will Ujek
-
Exclusive: Food safety in question
-
Murdered teen's funeral mired in controversy
-
Final Morning Weather For Thursday Feb 9, 2017
-
Owner threatened over political display
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Family loses location for teen's funeral
-
Officer-involved shooting in Geneva Township
-
Ways To Save For Thursday Feb 9, 2017
-
Lake County: Opiate overdoses among pot smokers
More Stories
-
2 dead in Medina apartment explosionFeb. 9, 2017, 5:20 a.m.
-
Man who posted anti-transgender sign resigns from…Feb. 9, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
-
Suspect accused of raping 3 children in Coventry is…Feb. 9, 2017, 7:59 a.m.