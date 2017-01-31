Judy Payne- Co-Founder, Cleveland Kids; Book Bank and Karen Mintzer, Director, Help me Grow of Cuyahoga County-1/31/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Morning weather forecast for January 31, 2017
-
My Videolicious Video
-
Early morning weather forecast for January 31, 2017
-
5 unsolved murders in 3 years
-
Ways to Save for Tuesday, January 31st
-
Female body found at Fuller Ave.
-
Ohio protesters pepper sprayed by police
-
Cleveland City Council opposes immigration ban
-
Road Conditions east - Greg Dee
-
'Major' announcement coming to Cleveland Hopkins Airport
More Stories
-
Trump administration to allow 872 refugees into U.S.…Jan 31, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Another round of snowJan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.
-
Winter weather advisories canceled hours earlyJan 30, 2017, 3:37 p.m.