Lee Chilcote- Executive Director, Literary Cleveland

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make arrest in Cleveland teen's murder
-
Arrest Made In Alianna Defreeze's Murder - Tiffany Tarpley
-
Investigator ' Corruption figure speaks out
-
Felony charge for man accused of shooting dog
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
-
Cleveland pastor says he misspoke to President Trump
-
Final Morning Weather For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
Alianna Defreeze's family reacts
-
Dozens of kids missing in Cleveland
More Stories
-
Christopher Whitaker charged in murder of Alianna DeFreezeFeb. 3, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
Cleveland Indians pack trucks for spring trainingFeb. 3, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
-
Hooters to open new chain with male serversFeb. 3, 2017, 8:25 a.m.