Man charged with threatening to kill Obama in Facebook post

Facebook (Photo: WKYC)

PHILADELPHIA - A former New Jersey man who thought President Obama had an affair with his fiancee has been charged with threatening to kill the president.



Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old William Peterman Jr., formerly of Medford Lakes who now lives in Beaufort, South Carolina, posted two death threats on Facebook last week.



According to court filings, officials say Peterman told investigators he thought Obama admitted during his Jan. 10 farewell speech that he had an affair with Peterson's fiancee.



According to Thursday's news release from the justice department's division in Philadelphia, social media has brought increased online threats, but law enforcement takes all such threats seriously.



If convicted, Peterman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. No attorney information is available.

(© 2017 WKYC)