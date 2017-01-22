New ways to live explored at NARI Home Improvement Show

It's all about staying in your home.
At the NARI Home Improvement Show at the I-X Center this weekend, about 200 exhibitors showcased new and advanced ways to remodel homes and create a space that offers a universal approach to living.
Intelligent toilets and spa-like showers were part of the Kohler's "Bold Experience Tour" where heated, self-cleansing and touch-less toilets were highlighted as a new way to look at bathroom remodeling.
If you're looking for a getaway, the Master Suite Retreat was complete with a cappuccino station and fireplace to add warmth and luxury to the bedroom and attached bathroom.
The show included an educational focus with Medina Career Center students, showcasing hand-made bird houses and bringing awareness to the to the shortage of workers in the skilled-trades.
"The kids that come into my program forward-thinking kids," said Todd Mason with the Medina Career Center. "They're looking towards their future. They're ready to get out into the workforce."
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs