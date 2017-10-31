Panhandling: A struggle to survive

It's not the life they want, or necessarily chose, but due to circumstances often beyond their control, many Northeast Ohioans are forced to rely on the kindness of strangers.How did they get to this point and how do they overcome the daily struggle to survive? Tonight at 11 on Channel 3 News, Carly Flynn Morgan delivers a perspective on homelessness that few have ever seen... from those putting aside their pride to beg for help.

WKYC 12:26 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

