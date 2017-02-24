What to know about giraffes and their pregnancies

Giraffes (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

Many people have been asking questions about giraffes as thousands of people are watching April the 15-year-old giraffe on the Animal Adventure Park about to give birth to a calf.

They are asking lots of questions about giraffe pregnancies so we thought we'd check them out.

In general, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says giraffe calves weigh between 100 to 150 pounds. Giraffes are the tallest mammals and males can be up to 18 feet tall and weigh 2,000 pounds.

The zoo says they have long, prehensile bluish-purple tongues, which they use to strip the leaves from tree branches in the wild

According to reference.com, a giraffe is pregnant for about 15 months. During this gestation period, a mother giraffe often returns to the grounds where she was born to birth her own calf.

It goes on to say that giraffes do not have specific mating seasons, so they can give birth almost anytime during the year.

Mother giraffes stand while giving birth and the calf, or calves, will drop about six feet to the ground when they are born, reference.com wrote.

And amazingly, the calves are usually able to stand and even run within an hour of being born. This is a good thing as, when they are born in the wild, they would need to be able to evade predators.

How big will calves be? They are about 6 feet tall at birth and within the first year can grow another 6 feet. They rely on their mother's milk for up to a year.

And what about those "horns" on their heads?

According to the North Carolina Zoo, the "horns" are not really horns but bony lumps covered with skin and hair and called ossicones.

The zoo says the only other animal to have them is the okapi, which is the only living relative of the giraffe. Most giraffe have 2 ossicones, but some males may have up to 5.

So, is there a difference between male and female horns?

The North Carolina Zoo says that the easy way to tell male and female giraffes apart is that males have larger “horns” and because they are used to fight, the hair on the ends is usually rubbed off, according to the zoo.

So when April gives birth, know that her calf -- whether male or female -- will have their ossicones flattened on the top of their heads and the ossicones will emerge just about a week after they are born.

