What you need to know when buying wood this winter

COPLEY - Now that we are back in a cold spell, many people in Northeast Ohio will be buying wood for their fireplaces or wood-burning stoves.

So what exactly is a cord, or a quarter cord? It's language that will be worth it for you to know.

WKYC Channel 3 photojournalist Carl Bachtel talked to several experts, including John Gamauf. The licensed firewood dealer can be found walking the yard at Gamauf Hardware in Copley.

He turns stacks of logs into measured boxes of fuel.

Gamauf explained that his wood is all sold by the cubic foot or by the full cord. How big is a cord?

Try 128 cubic feet and as Gamauf explained to Carl...that will not fit on a pickup truck!

But what if you're burning wood in a fireplace?

Joe Bosze from Northfield Fireplace and Grill says to look for seasoned hardwood that's dry and looks grayish. He advises that you buy from a reputable person. Also, use your ears.

"You want to hear it clack like a two by four, that'll mean its dry, doesn't have moisture in it and it will burn nice and clean," Bosze explained.



The best advice when buying firewood? Swallow your pride and ask questions.

"I say there are no stupid questions," says Gamauf. "We're here to answer it because I'd rather have you happy than dissatisfied."



What if you've been splintered by an unscrupulous dealer? Bosze says there are a lot of guys out there who'll cut trees down over the summer and they'll sell that wood this year.



A scenario like that makes John Gamauf happy.



"Because then they gotta come back to Old Man Gamauf here and buy my wood to burn the stuff they got."

