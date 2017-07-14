Alfred Angelo Bridal closing stores nationwide, employee confirms

SAN ANTONIO - Alfred Angelo Bridal, one of the world's biggest retailers of wedding dresses, is closing its stores nationwide.

An employee at the NW Loop 410 location confirmed that the company is filing for bankruptcy and said that all of the employees were notified of the closure through a conference call on Thursday morning.

Many angry customers are reporting their frustrations and the company's lack of response online. Women are reporting on Twitter that they will not be able to get their dresses although they paid for them in full.

@AlfredAngelo what kind of bs is this. We need our dresses. We need details & information on what's going to happen.😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Andrea Gonsalves (@itts__andrea) July 13, 2017

Other customers who ordered their dresses online have not received their items at all.

KENS 5 reached out to Alfred Angelo Bridal by e-mail and phone but the company has yet to get back to us.

According to its website, the company is based in Delray Beach, Florida and operates more than 60 stores in the U.S. The company also has stores in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Hong Kong.

