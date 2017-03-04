APL hosts Cat Yoga event

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School bus driver assaulted in Willoughby
-
Uber CEO apologizes for outburst
-
Local water advocates react to possible EPA cuts
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for March 3, 2017
-
VERIFY: Are new credit cards with chips more secure?
-
Strickland's opens for season in Akron
-
Confusion surrounds Public Square opening
-
Rock hiding game going viral across NE Ohio
-
Akron Airbnb home offers cultural education
-
Funeral arrangements set for Bryon Macron
More Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES: 2017 NFL Scouting Combine (QB, WR, TE)Mar. 4, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
-
Cleveland Restaurant Week March 3 - 16Mar. 3, 2017, 5:46 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Calmer weekend aheadFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.