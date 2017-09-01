CLE National Air Show 1 - Eric Sever

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
The Investigator: Nephew of former Akron police chief speaks out
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 1, 2017
-
Northeast Ohio brothers arrive in Houston loaded with supplies
-
Tyler Perry and other celebrities donate millions to Harvey victims
-
Fire breaks out at Shaker Hts home, one man rescued
-
What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy
-
Euclid officer suspension
-
School bus driver in trouble
-
Buddy Walk For Downs Syndrome 4 - Jasmine Monroe
More Stories
-
Northeast Ohio native arrives home in Houston with…Sep. 1, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
EXCLUSIVE | Nephew of Akron police chief alleges…Sep. 1, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Here's how Harvey could impact your Labor…Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.