WKYC
Close

Crayola is retiring one of its iconic colors on National Crayon Day

Associated Press , WKYC 11:05 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

NEW YORK - Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.

Crayola says the announcement revealing which color is getting retired will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.

On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn’t be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.

