Divers search Lake Erie for missing elderly Trumbull County man

Volunteer Divers searched Lake Erie for a missing elderly man from Trumbull Saturday and Sunday.

According to Erie News Now, approximately 10 drivers searched the freezing waters of Lake Erie this weekend for 91 year-old John Peters.

According to ENN, three teams searched along the bay near Blasco Library, all the way to Dobbins Landing.

Peters who suffers from Dementia is described as a 5'7, white male, with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen February 28 in his vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Caravan with a Ohio Plates: JP6040.

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office issued a statewide missing adult alert for John Peters, 91 on March 2.

