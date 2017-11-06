Ellen DeGeneres surprises Ohio family of 13: Watch

(Photo: Getty Images)

CINCINNATI -- Christopher and Christina Sanders aren't new to big surprises.

After all, the Cincinnati-area couple, who has five biological children, did agree in 2014 to foster four boys — and then two more girls, after learning the boys had sisters.

"We just made the agreement – whoever we get, we will keep 'em," said Christina, 41, a nurse for TriHealth. "It was rough, but we did it. And we are happy we did."

On April 27, 2017, the children – Coby, 16; Christan, 14; Caleb, 13; Cayley, 12; Carson, 10; and Chloe, 9 – officially became part of the Sanders clan.

At the adoption finalization, Judge Ralph Winkler said he hoped the Sanders' story would inspire others.

Little did he know, the family was about to get another big surprise.

On a recent visit to Los Angeles, the Sanders family had the opportunity to go on a guided tour of the Warner Brothers Studio.

What they didn't know was that they were about to be guests on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Watch the surprise unfold:

The tour guide took the family through the back lot and right onto the stage, where Ellen DeGeneres and her audience were waiting for them.

Once the initial shock wore off, the family discussed with DeGeneres how their intention to foster children ended up turning into so much more.

"We had an emergency phone call to ask us did we want to take some kids," Christopher Sanders explained, "and we did."

The couple said they found out after they took in the foster boys that they had sisters.

"We were like, OK, we're getting them," Christina Sanders said. "I found them and I said, from that point on, we were gonna keep 'em together."

What did the kids think about it? Cayley Sanders put it best.

"It's amazing," the 12-year-old said of her new family. "Every word, every good word describes (Chris and Christina), and I thank them very much."

In addition to their surprise appearance, the family also left with a $50,000 check from Walmart and plans to return for Ellen's "12 Days of Giveaways" special.

Cincinnati.com