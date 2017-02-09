CLE Pride will return for second year

Rainbow flag proudly waving (Photo: rhythmbehavior)

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland announced that the second annual Pride in Cle parade will return June 3.

The parade is part of a week long celebration that begins Monday, May 29 and continues through Sunday, June 4.

According to the Center, due to last year's success many of the organizations involved have returned for 2017.

More information will be available as details are confirmed.

For updates, you can visit the LGBT Community Center's website, or WKYC.com.

