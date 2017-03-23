Global Table welcomes immigrants and refugees

Since it opened five years ago, the Cleveland Hostel in Ohio City has hosted people from 60 different countries. Olaleken Oyekunle, Lincoln for short, is one of them.

He moved to America two years ago from Nigeria. He studies computer engineering at Cleveland State. He lives and works at the hostel.

“Being in Cleveland, much love, wonderful people,” he told us.

He describes his experience in Cleveland as nothing but positive, although Ashley Shaw knows not everyone who has recently moved to America feels the same way.

“I know there’s a lot of fear right now based on all of the things that are happening with immigration,” Shaw said.

Shaw helped organize The Global Table, happening at the Cleveland Hostel this Saturday. It’s a pot luck dinner in support of international residents across Cleveland.

With the help of several agencies, they’ve invited dozens of refugees and immigrants as well as life-long Americans. Everyone’s encouraged to make a dish from their culture to share.

“So, I hope we can all get together and have meaningful conversations,” said Shaw.

Lincoln moved to America before recent issues surrounding immigration surfaced. From his work at the hostel, the 23-year-old meets people from across the world every day.

He’s excited to help host a group of new arrivals and make them feel as comfortable as he now does.

“When people come together they bring out the best in everybody. Coming together, you produce something great,” said Lincoln.

The Global Table is Saturday 3/25 from 3 – 6 p.m. at The Cleveland Hostel in Ohio City.

It’s free and you can just show up. It’s encouraged but not mandatory to bring along your favorite dish to share.

