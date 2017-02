The Tackle the Tower fitness challenge covers 37 floors, or more than 725 steps. (Photo: Jasmine Monroe)

‪Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland hosts the 15th Annual Tackle the Tower stair climb.

This unique fitness challenge covers 37 floors, or more than 725 steps.

Each year more than 1,000 people of all ages tackle the stairs.

All proceeds from the event benefit the families of the Ronald McDonald House.

(© 2017 WKYC)