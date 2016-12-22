WKYC
New Year's Eve Celebration in Northeast Ohio

WKYC 2:58 PM. EST December 22, 2016

The New Year is fast approaching and if you are still thinking of what to do, think no further we have got you covered. We have created a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations around Northeast Ohio.

100th Bomb Group New Year’s Eve Celebration: Kick off the New Year with an open bar, live music, party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at Midnight.
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration: Get crafty for the New Year with the kids and then watch the fireworks in the sky.
New Year’s Eve with Joe Bataan: Satisfy your taste buds with dinner and thereafter Salsa Party with the one and only King of Latin Soul Joe Battan.
Wagner’s New Year Eve Party: Celebrate new beginnings with family and friends feasting on top-notch buffet.
Velvet Dog Cleveland: Take advantage of the open bar from 10p.m-close and enjoy party accessories and complimentary champagne at midnight.
Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Gala: Go back in time to celebrate the New Year with gourmet Hors d’ oeuvres and a 1920’s inspired cocktails and cash bar.
Buckeye New Year's 2017 at the Player Club: Start the New Year in your Buckeyes gear while you watch the Buckeyes smash Clemson and then celebrate with DJ Toshi and friends.
Free Noon Year's Eve Celebration: A celebration for those who cannot make to midnight. Get busy with crafts and then relax with refreshments, fireworks and balloon drop at noon.
Dave and Buster’s 1990s New Yea'rs Eve Party: Ring in 2017 with a 90’s themed party with live music.
Residence Inn New Year’s Eve Celebration: Start the New Year in a fancy hotel with a loved one and dance to live music, late night nibbles party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.


