New Year's Eve Celebration in Northeast Ohio

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

The New Year is fast approaching and if you are still thinking of what to do, think no further we have got you covered. We have created a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations around Northeast Ohio.

• 100th Bomb Group New Year’s Eve Celebration: Kick off the New Year with an open bar, live music, party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at Midnight.

• Noon Year’s Eve Celebration: Get crafty for the New Year with the kids and then watch the fireworks in the sky.

• New Year’s Eve with Joe Bataan: Satisfy your taste buds with dinner and thereafter Salsa Party with the one and only King of Latin Soul Joe Battan.

• Wagner’s New Year Eve Party: Celebrate new beginnings with family and friends feasting on top-notch buffet.

• Velvet Dog Cleveland: Take advantage of the open bar from 10p.m-close and enjoy party accessories and complimentary champagne at midnight.

• Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Gala: Go back in time to celebrate the New Year with gourmet Hors d’ oeuvres and a 1920’s inspired cocktails and cash bar.

• Buckeye New Year's 2017 at the Player Club: Start the New Year in your Buckeyes gear while you watch the Buckeyes smash Clemson and then celebrate with DJ Toshi and friends.

• Free Noon Year's Eve Celebration: A celebration for those who cannot make to midnight. Get busy with crafts and then relax with refreshments, fireworks and balloon drop at noon.

• Dave and Buster’s 1990s New Yea'rs Eve Party: Ring in 2017 with a 90’s themed party with live music.

• Residence Inn New Year’s Eve Celebration: Start the New Year in a fancy hotel with a loved one and dance to live music, late night nibbles party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.