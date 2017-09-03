Oktoberfest taps a keg for Labor Day weekend

13th Annual Cleveland Oktoberfest

BEREA - 'Tis the season for schnitzel, sauerkraut and beer!

The 13th annual Cleveland Oktoberfest kicked off on Friday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The German-themed event celebrates the end of summer with a four-day party, and actually includes music and food from over 19 different cultures.

German and polka music, ethnic dancing, food and plenty of beer are all on tap.

Oktoberfest runs through Labor Day and is open on Sunday from noon-midnight and from noon-8 p.m on Monday.

Admission is $12 per day, and children 12 and under are free.

For a full schedule of events, visit ClevelandOktoberfest.com.

