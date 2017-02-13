WKYC
'Tis the season for couples to start plannning their weddings and makes their dreams come true

Valentine's Day is start of wedding shows

Ann Geyser, WKYC 7:47 PM. EST February 13, 2017

February is the month that couples planning on getting married in 2017 kick their plans into high gear.

There are also many bridal shows this time of year where couples can get advice on wedding revues, menu's, flowers, cakes, DJ's and more.

Stella Kotsatos-Angelo, owner of the Cake Boutique in Warren and Giovanna Delgarbino of Leo's Ristorante, an event center also in Warren, talked to Jim Donovan about weddings and what's new in bakery and food for the big event.

You can watch the interview in the player above.  

(© 2017 WKYC)


