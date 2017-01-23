Unique Bridal Show on February 5th features recycled wedding items

Super Bowl weekend is the slowest weekend for weddings. (Photo: Marc Debnam, (c) Marc Debnam)

AKRON, OH - The Recycled Wedding Boutique, a flea market of sorts featuring wedding items, will be held February 5, at the John S. Knight Center in Akron.

Soon to be newlyweds can shop new, slightly used and vintage items to create the wedding of their dreams from recently married couples who are looking to get rid of the wedding items they no longer need.

The event will feature candle votives, wood signage, even wedding dresses.

The Recycled Wedding Boutique is being hosted by Melanie Tindell of Oak and Honey Events and Amanda Cursaro of Baci Designer.



