Veterans Experience Action Center coming to Tri-C West August 10-12

PARMA - Federal, state, and county organizations are teaming up with local community and veteran partners for the Veterans Action Experience Center, a two-and-a-half day event at Cuyahoga Community College's West Campus in Parma August 10-12.
The VEAC is being hosted by the Tri-C Veterans Initiative in partnership with the Veterans Administration (VA). The Cleveland event will be just the third done nationwide.
This event will bring together all of the key VA benefits teams under one roof in an easily accessible location for veterans and military families. Specialists from the Veterans Benefits Administration, the Veterans Health Administration, the Veterans Center and other veterans service organizations will be available.
Services at the VEAC will include:
- Face-to-face explanation and assistance facilitating and expediting existing claims and appeals.
- Assistance with filing new claims and claims development
- Information and assistance regarding available VA benefits and counseling
- Answers to health care, eligibility and benefit-related questions
- Onsite VA health care enrollment and exams
- Veteran ID cards and Homestead Exemption
- VA Women’s Health Services and the G.I.V.E. (Gender Identity Veteran Experience) Clinic
The VEAC will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017: 9 a.m.-noon
Tri-C's Western Campus is located at 11000 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma. Parking can be found in Lots C and D. Visit http://www.tri-c.edu/veterans/ for more information.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs