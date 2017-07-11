New Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez to appear on WKYC tonight

(Photo: Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre)

CLEVELAND - Bishop Nelson Perez, the new leader of Cleveland's Roman Catholic Diocese, will appear live tonight on Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. for an interview with Russ Mitchell.

Pope Francis officially appointed Perez to replace the retired Richard Lennon on Tuesday. The Bishop gave his first remarks in Cleveland this morning at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. He was joined by Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, who had been serving as Cleveland's Apostolic Administrator since late December.

Perez was introduced to the diocese Tuesday morning:

Bishop Perez's installation mass is expected to take place Sept. 5.

Tonight's interview is expected to cover a wide range of topics, such as Bishop Perez's own history as a member of the clergy, his vision for the future of the Catholic Church in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, and what his appointment could mean to the area's Latino community.

