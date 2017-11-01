Local Islamic group condemns New York City terrorist attack

A Muslim man prays at Baitul Futuh Mosque in Morden on February 18, 2011 in London, England. Around five thousand Muslim men and women converged at the mosque today, which is Western Europe's largest, to Unite against Extremism. (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2011 Getty Images)

Americans are still in shock after a man in New York City killed eight people and injured by plowing a truck into them on a bike path Tuesday.

The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov of Uzbekistan, appears to have been influenced by radical Islamic terror groups: Law enforcement claim he planned the attack for weeks and left a note in his truck that read "The Islamic State (ISIS) will endure forever." Saipov also lived in Summit County for a short time.

In the wake of the attack, one local Muslim group is speaking out, denouncing the killings as "a savage act of murder" that does not represent the true beliefs of Islam.

The full statement from the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent can be seen below:

The Islamic Society of Akron and Kent is shocked and saddened by yet another wanton and savage act of murder and mayhem perpetrated on innocent people of New York City yesterday. We join all civilized and peaceful people of the nation in condemning this brutal violence in the strongest terms possible. The perpetrator of this heinous act showed no humanity or mercy for his fellow human beings. No religion or community teaches such hate and disregard for human life. No cause justifies murder of innocent people and no community condones such vile acts or intentions. The perpetrator, like other criminal extremists, deserves to be brought to justice. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow Americans of all faiths and backgrounds in this time of grief and distress. Together we must face these challenges, grieve and ultimately prevail, including the nascent Uzbek community, that now calls The United States its new home.

Officials from the society will also join members of CAIR-Cleveland (a Muslim civil liberties organization) at a press conference Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to further address yesterday's incident.

