New Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez goes one-on-one with WKYC's Russ Mitchell

Tyler Carey, WKYC 6:30 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

CLEVELAND - Bishop Nelson Perez, the new leader of Cleveland's Roman Catholic Diocese, appeared live on Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. for an interview with Russ Mitchell.

Pope Francis officially appointed Perez to replace the retired Richard Lennon on Tuesday. The Bishop gave his first remarks in Cleveland this morning at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. He was joined by Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, who had been serving as Cleveland's Apostolic Administrator since late December.

Perez was introduced to the diocese Tuesday morning:

Bishop Perez's installation mass is expected to take place Sept. 5.

