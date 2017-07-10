Pope Francis names new Bishop of Cleveland

(Photo: Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland has a new Bishop.

Pope Francis has named Bishop Nelson J. Perez as the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.

A news conference is planned for 9 a.m. Tuesday to introduce Bishop Perez. We will stream that news conference live.

Bishop Perez is currently the Auxiliary Bishop of Rockville Centre, New York, according to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

