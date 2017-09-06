The best moments of Bishop Nelson J. Perez's installation in Cleveland: Photos

On Tuesday, Bishop Nelson J. Perez was officially installed as the 11th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

It's a moment that only comes once every decade or so, and marked a tremendous occasion for the local Catholic and Hispanic communities.

Take a look at some of our favorite moments from Bishop Perez's installation!

Bishop Perez has arrived, along with other Bishops from far and wide. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/6oTUueGyuH — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017

The Vatican's representative to the United States reads Pope Francis' letter appointing Nelson Perez Bishop of Cleveland. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/D6MGFXVVro — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017

Bishop Perez presented the Pope's letter to witnesses before taking a seat on the cathedra for the first time. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/RFTwOp27qZ — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017

A thunderous round of applause filled the cathedral as #BishopPerez was seated in the cathedra. pic.twitter.com/VtwtixoMKF — Diocese of Cleveland (@DIOCESEofCLE) September 5, 2017

Celebration ensues as Bishop Nelson Perez greets the faithful for the first time officially as Bishop of Cleveland. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/Dku10iWZqm — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017

The first reading (from Isaiah) is given in Spanish, a nod to Bishop Perez's Cuban roots. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/e1PBLd2SGU — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017

Bishop Perez pays tribute to the Diocese's immigrants and diversity (and also speaks in Spanish). @wkyc pic.twitter.com/jsy4IOuuTK — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017

Bishop Perez apologizes for the "scourge" of sexual abuse in the last 15 years of the Church, declaring it must "never happen again." @wkyc pic.twitter.com/YAeEv1ulOw — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017

