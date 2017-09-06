The best moments of Bishop Nelson J. Perez's installation in Cleveland: Photos

On Tuesday, Bishop Nelson J. Perez was officially installed as the 11th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
It's a moment that only comes once every decade or so, and marked a tremendous occasion for the local Catholic and Hispanic communities.
Take a look at some of our favorite moments from Bishop Perez's installation!
Beautiful singing from the children's choir. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/MiiNbMgPWu— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
Bishop Perez has arrived, along with other Bishops from far and wide. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/6oTUueGyuH— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
The Vatican's representative to the United States reads Pope Francis' letter appointing Nelson Perez Bishop of Cleveland. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/D6MGFXVVro— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
Bishop Perez presented the Pope's letter to witnesses before taking a seat on the cathedra for the first time. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/RFTwOp27qZ— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
A thunderous round of applause filled the cathedral as #BishopPerez was seated in the cathedra. pic.twitter.com/VtwtixoMKF— Diocese of Cleveland (@DIOCESEofCLE) September 5, 2017
Celebration ensues as Bishop Nelson Perez greets the faithful for the first time officially as Bishop of Cleveland. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/Dku10iWZqm— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
The first reading (from Isaiah) is given in Spanish, a nod to Bishop Perez's Cuban roots. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/e1PBLd2SGU— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
Bishop Perez pays tribute to the Diocese's immigrants and diversity (and also speaks in Spanish). @wkyc pic.twitter.com/jsy4IOuuTK— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
Bishop Perez apologizes for the "scourge" of sexual abuse in the last 15 years of the Church, declaring it must "never happen again." @wkyc pic.twitter.com/YAeEv1ulOw— Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) September 5, 2017
