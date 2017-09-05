What to expect for Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez's installation mass

(Photo: Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre)

Tuesday afternoon, The Most Rev. Nelson Perez will be officially installed as the 11th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

Bishop Perez, who comes to Cleveland after a stint as the Auxiliary Bishop of Rockville Center, New York, will replaces Bishop Richard Lennon, who retired last December due to health issues. Perez's appointment marks a seminal moment for the diocese, especially for its Hispanic population.

The installation mass starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

Here's a look at what to expect from the ceremony:

The mass is expected to take about two hours, with the procession of Church officials into the cathedral expected to be around a half hour alone. Those in attendance will include Bishops emeriti of Cleveland Richard Lennon and Anthony Pilla, Papal Nuncio to the United States Christophe Pierre, and Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr, who will preside over the installation.

Following the procession, Archbishop Schnurr will make the sign of the cross and invite Archbishop Pierre to read the apostolic letter of appointment from Pope Francis. The letter is then presented to Bishop Perez (who is still seated in the sanctuary) and the College of Consultors as official witnesses to the appointment.

Bishop Perez will then be led to the cathedra (or the official seat of the Bishop) and given his crosier, which looks like a shepherd's crook to symbolize his role as the shepherd of the Diocese. The Bishop will then take his seat on the cathedra for the first time, and several members of the community are then invited up to greet him. Many will likely give Bishop Perez a gift.

Mass will then continue as normal, with Bishop Perez presiding. The Bishop himself requested several choirs be involved as well to represent the Diocese's various ethnic groups.

