A date to remember: Birth of coincidences

AKRON - Normally when you have a baby, you make it inside the emergency room doors. For the Baker family, labor and delivery ended up being in their own bathroom and at a special time.

They say having a baby is all about the perfect timing.

But that wasn't the case for the Baker family.

"In my mind I just started panicking like what do I do I'm not a doctor I don't know how to deliver a baby." said William.

But little did Willie know he had no choice because the baby was coming.

"I felt this sharp pain and it would come back every 20 minutes and I was like these are the contraction contractions" said Alicia.

Alicia's contractions grew closer and that's when Willie saw the baby's head and her little shoulders popping out/ Then Big brother Josiah asked, "Is that my sister?"

"She came out and I grabbed her like this and she was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life." said William.

The miracle came on July 24, 2017.

Baby girl Kamyiah Nicole Baker made her entrance at 5:18 a.m., the same exact time her dad and the man who delivered her was born

AND, it was big brother Zaden's birthday: July 24, 2015.

Coincidence—Maybe??

But it was also the same day that Willie's grandmother passed away from cancer.

"I can't even explain it, I just know it's important." said Willie.

