Children's Museum of Cleveland reopens in historic mansion

The Children's Museum of Cleveland now sits in the historic Stager-Beckwith mansion, one of only four former homes left from the city's renowned Millionaire's Row. (Photo: Eric Sever)

CLEVELAND - For thirty years, families made memories at the Children's Museum of Cleveland in University Circle. Now, the nostalgic museum is ready to reopen in its new and permanent home - inside one of the last remaining mansions on historic Millionaire's Row.

The new Children's Museum of Cleveland will open its doors to the public on Monday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. in the Stager-Beckwith mansion on Euclid Avenue.

The museum provides a space for children to learn and experience with their entire family through interactive exhibits, programs and creative play.

Major attractions include:

Adventure City : A mini city complete with a market, a clinic, a mechanic shop and a construction site for children to work, build and explore different occupations.

: A mini city complete with a market, a clinic, a mechanic shop and a construction site for children to work, build and explore different occupations. Wonder Lab : Children can experience the wonder of water at this industrial science laboratory, complete with whirlpools, jets, rivers, water tables and bubbles. There's also a magnetic wall and scarves that fly through the air thanks to a propulsion system.

: Children can experience the wonder of water at this industrial science laboratory, complete with whirlpools, jets, rivers, water tables and bubbles. There's also a magnetic wall and scarves that fly through the air thanks to a propulsion system. Making Miniatures : Families can experience dozens of dollhouses replicating historic buildings, and go on a scavenger hunt to find the hidden CMC logo in each. Kids can also design tiny rooms and houses with miniature objects.

: Families can experience dozens of dollhouses replicating historic buildings, and go on a scavenger hunt to find the hidden CMC logo in each. Kids can also design tiny rooms and houses with miniature objects. Arts and Parts: Kids can cultivate their inner artist in the art studio with various materials and supplies, all available to their imaginations.

The museum strives to create a fun, open educational environment and plenty of creative supplies to foster stronger learning skills, like communication and problem-solving.

Activities are geared towards children from the ages of birth to eight-years-old and children of all abilities. There is even a darkened sensory-friendly room for kids with special needs or who may otherwise get overstimulated.

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland was first established in 1981 as a traveling outreach program for elementary school classrooms. In 1986, the museum got its brick-and-mortar facility on Euclid Avenue, where it remained until it closed in January 3, 2016, due to its lease not being renewed. At its former location, the museum, welcomed 100,000 visitors a year.

Now located in the Midtown neighborhood, the new facility features a three-acre gated property, a café and an outdoor green space.

The museum is open six days a week (closed Thursdays). Admission is $12 for children and adults. Babies who are 11-months and younger get in for free.

For more information on the new Children's Museum of Cleveland, visit cmcleveland.org.

Children's Museum of Cleveland

3813 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115

216-791-7114

© 2017 WKYC-TV