(Photo: Dorsena Drakeford, WKYC)

CLEVELAND, OH - In Cuyahoga County, more than 500 children are available for adoption, this week alone.

The need for families to open their homes and adopt continues to grow.

Dionne Griffin is one of those families – they’ve opened their home to six children.

“Eight years old and we have a 20 year old and we're in the process of adopting a two year old, four year old, a five year old and a soon to be eight year old,” Griffin said.

A full house for a woman with a big heart.

"I knew I wanted to give birth to one and I wanted to adopt a couple,” Griffin said.

That dream for a couple of children multiplied fast.

"It's just something I've always wanted to do,” Griffin said. "I would suggest people consider adopting older children, especially - that's our future, that's people that's gonna be running the country soon."

Right now, there are almost 2,000 children and teenagers in foster care and that number continues to rise.

For more information on the foster care program, visit Adoption Network Cleveland.

