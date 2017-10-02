Five fall fashion essentials, Connected with Ki

File photo.

Today’s topic: Fall Fashion

After six consecutive days of 90 degree heat, Northeast Ohio wasn't feeling very fall like.

However, that didn't stop fall lovers like myself from preparing for cooler temps.

Pumpkin Spice latte anyone? Or is the new thing Maple Pecan? Either way get yourself a warm drink.

Now that you’ve got a warm drink, let's jump right into some warm fall fashion. Here are my five fall wardrobe essentials.

Number One: Flannels

This fall essentials is suitable for both guys and girls. You can’t go wrong with a good flannel. You can be layered or worn alone, the flannel is a true fall essential and it looks like Jared from Ohio University agrees tweeting, “ Flannels. Every. Single. Day.”

Number Two: Sweaters

Second on my fall essentials list is my sweater collection. Who doesn’t love a nice,cozy and warm sweater? The thing I love most about sweaters is that they’re so versatile.

You can dress them up…

(Photo: Pintrest)

…or you can dress them down.

However you chose to rock them, sweaters are a fall must-have.

Number Three: Bomber Jackets

I love a quality bomber jacket. Again, bomber jackets are another very versatile staple to have in your wardrobe. The different lengths and materials that bombers are available in make them a go-to for any fall occasion.

Number Four: Hats

Coming in at number four is an essential that I personally love. I love a good skully or snap back to add a little bit of flare, or spice to any outfit. Again fall is one of my favorite seasons because the fashion is so versatile. I can’t say it enough, how you can make any of these piece work for any look.

Number Five: Boots

Last, but DEFIANTLY not least, my number five fall essential is boots. Boots are like epitome of fall versatility. Over-the-knee, booties, boots with heels the possibilities seem endless. Also, I have to mention being from Cleveland it is critical to invest in a good pair of snow boots. The lake effect snow is no joke. But I took to social media and a lot of you guys agreed with me saying boots are fall essentials for you as well.

Well, that wraps up my fall essentials guide. If you enjoyed this tweet me @Kierra Cotton or let me know in the comments what you thought of this guide, if you’d like to see more like this, and weigh in with your fall essentials.

I’m Kierra Cotton and you’ve been Connected with Ki.

