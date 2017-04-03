Akron RubberDucks show off new menu items

It's opening day around the county, but one local team wanted in on the action.
The Akron RubberDucks stopped by the studio to show off some new additions to their menu.
With a new executive chef, James Phillips, the Canal Park's menu continues to deliver extreme food
Jimmy and Betsy try out the Notorious P.I.G. and the Yardbird.
