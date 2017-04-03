Akron RubberDucks show off new menu items

On the 2017 Extreme Foods Menu, the Notorious P.I.G. has two fried pork tenderloins as the bun, filled with a stack of pulled pork, pecanwood smoked shoulder bacon, and maple honey mustard sauerkraut slaw. (Photo: milb.com)

It's opening day around the county, but one local team wanted in on the action.

The Akron RubberDucks stopped by the studio to show off some new additions to their menu.

With a new executive chef, James Phillips, the Canal Park's menu continues to deliver extreme food

Jimmy and Betsy try out the Notorious P.I.G. and the Yardbird.

