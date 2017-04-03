WKYC
Akron RubberDucks show off new menu items

WKYC 9:23 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

It's opening day around the county, but one local team wanted in on the action.

The Akron RubberDucks stopped by the studio to show off some new additions to their menu. 

With a new executive chef, James Phillips, the Canal Park's menu continues to deliver extreme food

Jimmy and Betsy try out the Notorious P.I.G. and the Yardbird.

Watch the full interview in the player above. 

 

 

