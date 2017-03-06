Bruno's Ristorante brings authentic Italian cuisine to Cleveland Restaurant Week

(Photo: Bruno's Ristorante and Catering)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Independents has kicked off Cleveland Restaurant Week from now through March 16. On Monday, WKYC Channel 3's Jim Donovan was joined by Bruno DiSiena, owner of Bruno's Ristorante and Catering.

Click on the video player above to find out more about Bruno's. They are located at 2644 West 41st Street, between I-90 and Clark, in Cleveland.

There are approximately 50 restaurants participating from Avon Lake to Mentor, and south to Akron.

