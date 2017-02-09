Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candelit dinner at Waffle House

The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.
But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on Feb. 14. Waffle House locations across the country are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.
According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.
Although no locations in Northeast Ohio are offering the Valentine's Day option, there are several spots throughout the Buckeye State:
- 4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek
- 4928 Delhi Pike in Cincinnati
- 4595 West Broad Street in Columbus
- 6484 East Broad Street in Columbus
- 5377 Beach Boulevard in Mason
- 2160 Brice Road in Reynoldsburg
- 885 West Central Avenue in Springboro
- 380 East National Road in Vandalia
- 8239 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester
To view all of the participating locations, click here.
