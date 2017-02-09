Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candelit dinner at Waffle House

(Photo: Getty Images)

The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on Feb. 14. Waffle House locations across the country are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.

Although no locations in Northeast Ohio are offering the Valentine's Day option, there are several spots throughout the Buckeye State:

4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek

4928 Delhi Pike in Cincinnati

4595 West Broad Street in Columbus

6484 East Broad Street in Columbus

5377 Beach Boulevard in Mason

2160 Brice Road in Reynoldsburg

885 West Central Avenue in Springboro

380 East National Road in Vandalia

8239 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester

To view all of the participating locations, click here.

