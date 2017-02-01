Celebrating food: Cleveland's Sokolowski's University Inn serves comfort foods

Comfort foods (Photo: WKYC)

Our own restaurant week continues on Channel 3 News at 7 with comfort food from Sokolowski's University Inn on University Road in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood.

Sokolowski's is the city's oldest family owned restaurant, established back in 1923.

It's known for its down home cooking with dishes like pork chops and pierogies, salisbury steak and mashed potatoes and desserts like carrot cake and rice pudding.

It is comfort food like what your mom used to make.

Sokolowski's won the James Beard "American Classics" award in 2014.

When we asked viewers on our Facebook page to tell us their favorite restaurant and favorite dish, Sokolowski's got the most recommendations.

You can watch the interview and learn more about Sokolowski's with Bernie Sokolowski, Mary Balbier, Jim Donovan and meteorologist Michael Estime in the player above.

