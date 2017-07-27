Chipotle to test first drive-thru in Ohio?

Chipotle fans may finally be able to avoid all those long lines.

According to Food & Wine magazine, the restaurant chain will be testing its first drive-thru window at one location right here in Ohio.

Chipotle has not revealed which city will have the drive-thru, nor when it will be available. However, we do know that the company will apparently dump the "drive-thru" label and instead call it a "vehicular pickup window."

The chain has already been in the news recently for testing queso in a New York City restaurant. We'll see if "vehicular pickup" catches on.

© 2017 WKYC-TV