Chipotle to test first drive-thru in Ohio?

Chipotle fans may finally be able to avoid all those long lines.
According to Food & Wine magazine, the restaurant chain will be testing its first drive-thru window at one location right here in Ohio.
Chipotle has not revealed which city will have the drive-thru, nor when it will be available. However, we do know that the company will apparently dump the "drive-thru" label and instead call it a "vehicular pickup window."
The chain has already been in the news recently for testing queso in a New York City restaurant. We'll see if "vehicular pickup" catches on.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs