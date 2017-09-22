City Girl Donuts ready to serve scratch made donuts in Rocky River: photos, video

ROCKY RIVER - They have sugar, savory and spice, and everything is nice.

City Girl Donuts is ready to open its doors to the Rocky River community to serve up donuts that Cleveland hasn't quite seen before. They have your traditional glazed and frosted options, chocolate drizzled cannoli donuts for your sweet tooth and an everything bagel-inspired donut for the savory seekers.

Owner Barbara Fazio had a "go big or go home" mindset when she decided to open City Girl. She had initially planned to just sell donuts out of coffee shop bakery displays.

Instead, Fazio decided on a brick and mortar option after driving past the store's location on Lake Avenue, wedged between Danny Boy's and Lake Road Market. She teamed up with chef Erica Coffee, who is a product of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, to create their homemade donuts.

"Donuts are just one of those things, it brings back everything fun about your childhood," Coffee said. "It's kind of that nostalgic feeling that you get, when you'd walk in and smell Grandma making fresh donuts. It just makes you excited and brings joy."

Though you can't trim the calories from their donuts, City Girl's offerings are all scratch made, fried in organic, non-GMO sunflower oil. Classic glazed options include chocolate, strawberry and lemon poppy seed. Custom choices include lemon meringue, everything and pumpkin brulee. Long Johns -- also known as creamsticks -- include maple filled with buttercream, chocolate filled with Bavarian cream and vanilla filled with chocolate buttercream.

City Girl also has a coffee bar highlighting their own "Barbara's Blend" coffee and Inca Teas. You can get lattes, iced coffee and espresso, a perfect marriage for your donut.

"When people walk in, I want them to get excited about a different take on a classic, like when I was a kid and you'd walk in and see the case filled with donuts," Fazio said. "I want them to be happy and excited and enjoy everything that we offer."

City Girl Donuts opens Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. at 20253 Lake Road. Click here to learn more about them.

