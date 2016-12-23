Cleveland chef spills the beans on what his newest restaurant may be named

Healthy Foods (Photo: AP)

Award-winning Cleveland Chef Zach Bruell is planning a new brewery and restaurant on the

East Bank of the Flats in the former Watermark Restaurant on Old River Road.

In an interview with WKYC Channel 3 anchor Russ Mitchell, Bruell said the new restaurant has a target date to open in the spring and he revealed the name he is considering for it, "Collision Bend," which is a reference to that part of the Cuyahoga River the restaurant is located on.

Bruell said he's hired Luke Purcell, a veteran in the brewing scene, to create the beer menu which will be designed to complement menu items. It will also feature a wood burning pizza oven, three bars, and outdoor seating.

Bruell owns the Alley Cat Restaurant just about 100 yards away and about a dozen other eateries in the Cleveland area.

You can watch Russ Mitchell's entire interview with Chef Zach Bruell in the player above.





