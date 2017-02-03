Cleveland is a foodie town: Chef Rocco Whalen's Fahrenheit delivers big flavor

Cleveland Restaurant Week (Photo: Cleveland Independents)

Chef Rocco Whalen's Fahrenheit opened back in 2002 and has been a staple at its Professor Avenue location in Tremont.

It features American regional cuisine and its website boasts it has a sexy environment.

Fahrenheit was one of the restaurants our viewers asked us to check out with one viewer calling their Kobe short ribs the "best dish in Cleveland".

Executive Chef Matt Koza talked with Jim Donovan and Betsy Kling about the short rib dish and what it takes to put it together. For instance, takes 18 hours to cook. You can watch the interview with Chef Koza in the player above.

