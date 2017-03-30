Cleveland's Bloom Bakery celebrates one-year anniversary

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - It was a special one-year anniversary celebration for Bloom Bakery on Public Square, Thursday night.

But the occasion was more than just about serving up tasty treats.

The "social enterprise" cafe gives people with criminal records and other barriers to employment, a second chance at work.

The concept has been so successful this past year, Towards Employment, the non-profit that runs Bloom, has already opened a second location on CSU's campus.

