Colossal Cupcakes celebrates five years with free cupcakes.

(Photo: Colossalcupcakes.com)

Colossal Cupcakes in Downtown Cleveland is celebrating five years of business with free cupcakes.

The cupcakery was opened by Kelly Kandah in March of 2012, offering a menu of cupcakes, ice-cream treats, cookies, brownies, cake pops, and more.

Kandah took to Instagram Wednesday to make the announcement and thank a host of people, and businesses for their support.

The event was only supposed to last until 4 p.m. However, the business is extending the celebration until they close tonight(Thursday), at 11 p.m.

The store recently opened a second location in Crocker Park.

