Colossal Cupcakes celebrates five years with free cupcakes.

5:41 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

Colossal Cupcakes in Downtown Cleveland is celebrating five years of business with free cupcakes.

The cupcakery was opened by Kelly Kandah in March of 2012, offering a menu of  cupcakes, ice-cream treats, cookies, brownies, cake pops, and more.

Kandah took to Instagram Wednesday to make the announcement and thank a host of people, and businesses for their support.

 

 

The event was only supposed to last until 4 p.m. However, the business is extending the celebration until they close tonight(Thursday), at 11 p.m.

 

 

The store recently opened a second location in Crocker Park. 

