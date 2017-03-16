Colossal Cupcakes celebrates five years with free cupcakes.

Colossal Cupcakes in Downtown Cleveland is celebrating five years of business with free cupcakes.
The cupcakery was opened by Kelly Kandah in March of 2012, offering a menu of cupcakes, ice-cream treats, cookies, brownies, cake pops, and more.
Kandah took to Instagram Wednesday to make the announcement and thank a host of people, and businesses for their support.
Free birthday cake cupcakes from 10am to 4pm to celebrate our 5th colossal year at our downtown location!
The event was only supposed to last until 4 p.m. However, the business is extending the celebration until they close tonight(Thursday), at 11 p.m.
Free birthday cake cupcakes continue all day and night! We are open until 11pm!
The store recently opened a second location in Crocker Park.
For more information on the cupcakery, click here.
