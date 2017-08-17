Crust Pizza opens in Tremont

(Photo: Crust Pizza Kitchen)

Tremont has a new place to grab some good food, with Crust Pizza Kitchen officially opening its doors earlier this week.

Located at the site of a former funeral home at 1020 Kenilworth Road, Crust allows customers to specialize their own individual pizza slices and pies with more than 30 toppings. 11 different specialty pizzas are also available, including four veggie options.

If pizza isn't your thing, Crust also offers a variety of pastas, salads, and subs for your pleasure. Everything in the kitchen is made from scratch.

The Tremont stop, which serves as an addition to Crust Midtown on St. Clair, is open from 11 a.m.—9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

