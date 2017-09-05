Dante's Inferno pizzeria opens in the Flats

CLEVELAND -- Things are getting cheesy in downtown Cleveland.

Tuesday marks the grand opening of chef Dante Boccuzzi’s second Dante’s Inferno pizzeria.

It’s located at 1059 Old River Road in the Flats.

The full restaurant serves up 10-inch pizzas with an array of cocktails and beer.

Dante’s craft pizzas first gained popularity at Progressive Field last year serving 700 pizzas per game during the World Series.

“We are set up to handle guests who want to either dine in or take out with the ability to create 500 pizzas per day,” he said. “Being here at this location is another beautiful part of the revitalization of my hometown and I am grateful to be part of this continued energy.”

