DNA test: Subway serving chicken that's only 50% chicken

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Custom)

It may taste like chicken, but it might not be what you’re eating.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation recently conducted an investigation on what’s in the chicken sandwiches at fast food restaurants. A DNA test of chicken at several Subway restaurants found that the “chicken” only contained about 50 percent chicken DNA.

Their article states Trent University's Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory tested poultry in six popular chicken sandwiches from: A&W, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Tim Horton’s, and Subway.

Subway’s oven roasted chicken scored 53.6 percent chicken DNA, and its chicken strips were found to have just 42.8 percent chicken DNA. The majority of the remaining DNA was soy. The same DNA test found the other fast food chains had close to 90 percent chicken DNA.

In a statement to CBC, Subway said they couldn’t confirm the results of the laboratory testing, however, they were concerned over the results and will, “look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for our menu.”

