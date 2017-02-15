Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week begins Friday

WKYC
CLEVELAND - Cleveland foodies, now is your time. 

Downtown Cleveland Restaurant week kicks off on Friday. 

The event features lunch and dinner specials in the downtown area ranging in price from $15-$40.

Participating restaurants include Hodges, Lago East Bank, Mable's BBQ, the Chocolate Bar, and Nuevo Cleveland. 

'The Hungry Games--Battle of the Districts' is this year's theme, and diners will be invited to show support for their favorite menus by voting in a handful of award categories. 

The event runs through February 26. 

Check out a full list of restaurants on Downtown Cleveland Alliance's website

