Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week begins Friday

CLEVELAND - Cleveland foodies, now is your time.
Downtown Cleveland Restaurant week kicks off on Friday.
The event features lunch and dinner specials in the downtown area ranging in price from $15-$40.
Participating restaurants include Hodges, Lago East Bank, Mable's BBQ, the Chocolate Bar, and Nuevo Cleveland.
'The Hungry Games--Battle of the Districts' is this year's theme, and diners will be invited to show support for their favorite menus by voting in a handful of award categories.
The event runs through February 26.
Check out a full list of restaurants on Downtown Cleveland Alliance's website.
