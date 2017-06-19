Einstein Bros. Bagel offers free doggie bagels for Take Your Pet to Work Week

(Photo: Fear Not Agency, Custom)

LAKEWOOD, COLO. (WUSA9) - Pet owners are in for a doggone steal this week.

Einstein Bros. Bagels announced the launch of Dogs Eat Free this week in celebration of Take Your Pet to Work Week.

Beginning Monday, June 19, and ending Friday, June 23, pet parents can take their dogs to any Einstein Bros. Bagels location nationwide to treat them with a free doggie bagel with any purchase.

Following Take Your Pet to Work Week, dog parents can spoil their puppers to the Dogs Eat Free offer with a free doggie bagel every Tuesday throughout the summer.

Doggie bagels have been a staple on the menu for over a decade. Kerry Coyne, SVP of Marketing, R&D, and catering at Einstein Bros. Bagels, said in the release Americans are investing more time on their pets than ever before.

“We recognize the unconditional love that our pet-loving customers have for their furry friends, and with free doggie bagels at stake, we’re sure Tuesdays will become a day to bark about!” Coyne said in the release.

The company hopes pet parents will spread the furry fun on their social media by using the hashtag #BarkforBagels. To use the Dogs Eat Free offer, they can visit www.EinsteinBros.com/DogsEatFree to print a copy of the coupon or show their mobile device at the register.

