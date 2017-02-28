Fat Tuesday means plenty of paczki

CLEVELAND -- It’s Fat Tuesday, which means thousands of people will be filling their faces with a popular Polish treat.
Behold, the paczki.
WKYC’s Tiffany Tarpley spent the morning with plenty of early risers lining up at Kiedrowski’s Bakery in Amherst to sink their teeth into the sugary treat.
The first paczki customers of the day @Kiedrobakery
