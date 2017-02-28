WKYC
Fat Tuesday means plenty of paczki

5am Paczki Fat Tuesday - Tiffany Tarpley

WKYC 8:07 AM. EST February 28, 2017

CLEVELAND -- It’s Fat Tuesday, which means thousands of people will be filling their faces with a popular Polish treat.

Behold, the paczki.

WKYC’s Tiffany Tarpley spent the morning with plenty of early risers lining up at Kiedrowski’s Bakery in Amherst to sink their teeth into the sugary treat.

 

